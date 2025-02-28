Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Stock Down 11.2 %

Tempus AI stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock worth $320,906,059 over the last ninety days.

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.