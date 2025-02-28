TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

