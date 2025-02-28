TD Capital Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

