Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Waters S. Iv Davis Sells 2,190 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

