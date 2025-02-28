Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

