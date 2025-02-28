Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $942.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

