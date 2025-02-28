Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Table Trac Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TBTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
Table Trac Company Profile
