Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Table Trac Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TBTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

