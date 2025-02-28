Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

SSMXY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 49,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,953. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.