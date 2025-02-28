Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.00. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $322.00.
