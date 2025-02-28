Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.00. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

