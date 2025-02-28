Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ GPCR traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -2.75. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

