Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 31,855 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Strategic Education by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

