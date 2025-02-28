Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 18,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is -68.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.