StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
FARM opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
