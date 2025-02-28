StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
BTX stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is a support level?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.