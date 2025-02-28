StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.