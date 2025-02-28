Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teck Resources Call Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 13,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 8,112 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on TECK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
