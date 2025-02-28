Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Shares of SHOO opened at $33.22 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
