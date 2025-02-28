Steven A. Markel Sells 1,146 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,900.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,807.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,683.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 199.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

