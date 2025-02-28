Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.8 %

STRL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

