Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

