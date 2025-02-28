St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 30,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
St Barbara Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About St Barbara
St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St Barbara
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.