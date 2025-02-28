SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Update

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 193.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

STEW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 39,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.00.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

