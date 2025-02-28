Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Up 6.6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 166,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 587,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 352,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.85.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

