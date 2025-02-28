Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.2 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.2 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.740 EPS.
SPT stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 864,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,182,487.35. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
