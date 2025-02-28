Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$60.87 on Thursday. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$46.59 and a 12 month high of C$66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.11.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

