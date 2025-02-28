Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36), Zacks reports.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

