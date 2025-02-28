Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells $160,349.56 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $160,349.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,768.77. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

