SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 843.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

