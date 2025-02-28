SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,641,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,897,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,130,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 811,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 92,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

