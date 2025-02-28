SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,917,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $432.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

