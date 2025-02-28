SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $432.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

