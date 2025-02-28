SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL opened at $40.21 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

