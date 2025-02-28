Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of SPKKY stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

