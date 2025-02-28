Space Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, and Rocket Lab USA are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that are primarily engaged in space exploration and related technologies such as satellite manufacturing, rocket launches, and space infrastructure development. These stocks offer investors exposure to industries that are innovating rapidly in areas like telecommunications, remote sensing, and scientific research, often seen as part of the broader “NewSpace” economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.00. 22,337,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,361,029. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.84. 3,551,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $507.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.47. 3,693,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.26. 3,770,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,772,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,739,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.99.

