SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.