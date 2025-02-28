SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance
Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile
