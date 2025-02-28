Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 389.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 480.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 952,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 765,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 600,974 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

