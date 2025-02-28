SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as low as $28.07. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 355,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Further Reading

