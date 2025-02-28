Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a growth of 1,706.1% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Society Pass

In related news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28,920.00 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,617,040. This trade represents a 4,580.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Stock Down 5.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

