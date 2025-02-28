Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

