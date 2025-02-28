Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Trimmed by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM accounts for about 5.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $46,173,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 890,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

