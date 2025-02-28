Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

