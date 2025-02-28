Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 1,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.
Sino Land Company Profile
