Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.