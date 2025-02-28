Simmons Bank Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $231.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

