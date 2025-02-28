Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 63,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 44.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

