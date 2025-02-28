Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 530 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

IETC stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.