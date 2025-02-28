Sierra Capital LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after buying an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

