Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 158.9% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 163,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.6907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

