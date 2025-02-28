Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 158.9% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIEGY
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.6907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.