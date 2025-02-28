Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Estimate for Archrock Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

AROC opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $5,003,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48,324 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

