Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Sells A$101,934.45 in Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hargreaves sold 125,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.51), for a total transaction of A$101,934.45 ($63,709.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Shriro’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

